Closing date for Cork ladies football senior manager job applications on Sunday

THE closing date for applications to become the next Cork ladies football senior manager is this Sunday evening, September 15th.

Cork LGFA are searching for a successor to previous manager Shane Ronayne who, after the county’s 2024 inter-county campaign, decided not to seek another term in charge. The Cork ladies board has begun its recruitment process, explaining that the role will involve being ‘head coach of the team with extensive knowledge on the technical and tactical aspects of the game’

Those interested are asked to send their CV to [email protected] before 6pm this Sunday.