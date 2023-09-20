Clonakilty Soccer Club’s Conor McKahey excited about his new role with Cork City

WEST Cork League footballer Conor McKahey has been appointed as Cork City FC’s first-ever Football and Social Responsibility Officer.

McKahey, who lines out for Clonakilty Soccer Club in the WCL’s top tier, is qualified with an MSC in Performance Coaching and also holds a UEFA B Licence.

Currently residing in Clonakilty, he spent a number of years in Wales where he worked in a similar position with Cardiff City FC and the Welsh FA.

His new role will see McKahey design and implement programmes to make football more inclusive for everyone, and help the League of Ireland club enhance its impact across the local community and wider society.

‘Growing up and playing football in West Cork, I felt that there was a lack of opportunity for younger players in comparison to those living in cities,’ Conor McKahey told The Southern Star.

‘The new role I’ve taken on with Cork City, something I am honoured to do, is, mainly, to try and make football more inclusive and accessible for everybody.

‘People shouldn’t feel like I did when I was younger. Everyone should have the same opportunity to play football, progress on to represent Cork City or just play for fun and enjoyment. Those are the central benefits, along with the social and physiological benefits as well.’

The new Cork City FC FSR Officer will be working with groups who may not have easy access to football including those with a disability, schools in disadvantaged areas and pensioners. Cork City is currently working on a number of programmes to be rolled out across the city and county.

‘We have designed various programmes, some already underway and others about to get going over the coming weeks,’ McKahey explained.

‘For example, our new football numeracy programme began last week. It is a ten-week schools programme where we carry out 45-minute numeracy classes inside the classroom.

‘These are based around Cork City FC and football in general. For example, children were given City’s schedule for their away game in Dundalk and asked various numeracy questions about it. That was followed by 45 minutes of on-pitch work.

‘It is a ten-week module and carried out in two schools per week, lasting the entire year.’

Other programmes McKahey and League of Ireland club are rolling out include Walking Football in collaboration with Age and Opportunity Ireland as well as Football Memories.

The intention is for McKahey to visit and get in contact with people around the entire county rather than just the city centre and surrounding suburbs. He is going to be extremely busy over the coming months and years so will he have time to continue representing Clonakilty SC in the West Cork League?

‘I will try my best to keep representing Clonakilty Soccer Club,’ McKahey said.

‘I’ve had to miss a few training sessions because of my new Cork City commitments but I will still be playing as much as I can. The reality is that there will be times where the two roles clash but that’s just life.

‘My new role is a demanding but already a really rewarding one. There are quite a few collaborations involved with the likes of the FAI, Age and Opportunity Ireland and primary schools.

‘Since the first Cork City press release, I’ve been bombarded with emails but that’s a positive thing! Everyone is getting to know me and what my new role is all about.’