Clonakilty Soccer Club set up Premier Division Cup final showdown against Drinagh Rangers

THIS season’s Premier Division Cup final will see Clonakilty Soccer Club take on Drinagh Rangers after both clubs won their semi-finals on Sunday.

Chris Collins scored the only goal of the game, in the 75th minute, as Clon beat Bunratty United 1-0. Tom McQueen (2) and Ciaran O’Regan were both on target as Drinagh beat Castletown Celtic 3-2; Jack O’Callaghan and Billy O’Brien were on target for a Castletown team that will be in Beamish Cup semi-final action this Sunday.

In a semi-final double-header in Skibbereen, Castletown Celtic play Dunmanway Town at 1.30pm, followed by the meeting of Bunratty United and Togher Celtic at 3.30pm.

Dunmanway Town warmed up for their cup showdown with a 2-1 Premier Division win over fellow Beamish Cup semi-finalists, Togher Celtic. Robbie Lucey had given Togher a first-half lead but Town struck twice in the second half – Eoin Buckley levelled after 70 minutes before Keith White struck the match winner four minutes into injury time. This win keeps Town’s title hopes alive as they trail leaders Drinagh Rangers by 12 points but have three games in hand.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division on Sunday Lyre Rovers secured a crucial 2-0 win against Skibbereen – thanks to goals from Jonathan Deasy and Shane O’Donovan – that saw Lyre move out of the relegation zone and leapfrog both Castletown and Skibbereen, as the battle for survival hots up. Kilgoban Celtic are already relegated and one from Lyre, Skibbereen and Castletown will join them in the Championship next season.