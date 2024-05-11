Clonakilty SC switch focus back to Premier Division title race after Beamish Cup final win

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

LEAGUE leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club, fresh off their Beamish Cup triumph, travel to face Dunmanway Town in the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division on Sunday.

They will be determined to extend their lead at the top of the table with another victory, as they go in search of an historic league and cup double. Hot on their heels, Togher Celtic will look to keep the pressure on when they travel to face Sullane. Togher are only two points behind Clonakilty in the table but have one game extra played. Drinagh Rangers, who are also in the mix for the title, face Bunratty on Monday evening (7pm).

There’s also more silverware up for grabs this weekend as the Championship Cup final will take place in Castlelack between Baltimore and Drinagh Rangers B (kick-off, 3pm).

There were two West Cork League Championship games last weekend. Drinagh Rangers B moved one step closer to promotion to the Premier Division, as they hammered Ardfield 7-2. Damien Fernandez (4), Cillian Fitzpatrick, Evan Fitzpatrick and Eammon Connolly were all on the scoresheet for Drinagh. Annraoi Creedon and Sean Lawless grabbed Ardfield’s consolations. In the Aultagh Celtic derby, it was the B side that won, 2-1. Two late goals from Matias Saldivia Comas and Kevin Murphy cancelled out Shane Murray’s early opener to give the bragging rights to Aultagh Celtic B.

Fixtures for this weekend are:

Sunday, May 12th – PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division: 11am, Sullane A v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Clonakilty Soccer Club. OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship: 11am, Aultagh Celtic B v Aultagh Celtic; 11am, Ardfield v Castlelack; 2.30pm, Sullane B v Clonakilty United. Championship Cup final: 3pm, Baltimore v Drinagh Rangers B, in Castlelack.

Monday, May 13th – PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division: 7pm, Drinagh Rangers v Bunratty United.