Clonakilty SC strengthen grip on Premier Division top spot

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club have opened up a commanding 11-point lead at the summit of the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division after a 4-0 victory over Lyre Rovers.

Clonakilty had this game all but sewn up at the break with goals from Chris Collins (2) and another from Joe Edmead leaving the league leaders 3-0 up. Liam Anthony White made it four in the 77th minute, securing the win and increasing their lead at the top of the table.

In a thrilling encounter, Mizen Hob A emerged victorious over bottom-of-the-table Beara United with a 4-2 win. Beara took an early lead with an own goal in the tenth minute but Mizen drew level five minutes later when Hob's Ryan O'Neill goaled. Beara responded swiftly with a goal by Declan Dunne in the 32nd minute. However, once again it was O’Neill with his second of the game that had the sides level at the break, 2-2. Another own goal, this time on Beara's side, in the 47th minute put Mizen in front and they extended that lead when Mark Cronin goaled in the 72nd minute, securing a vital victory.

Sullane A secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over struggling Skibbereen AFC in a thrilling encounter that went down to the very last minute. Aaron O'Regan opened the scoring for Skibbereen in the 20th minute, but Sullane responded with two goals in one minute from Dan Lynch and Aodha Keane midway through the opening half. Skibbereen fought back and looked to have grabbed a share of the spoils when Jamie Horan levelled the scores in the 86th minute. However, Sullane had the last laugh as Declan Allen scored a dramatic winner in the 95th minute, securing all three points for his team. This was Skibbereen’s second loss in four days; they lost 6-2 in their midweek clash with Bunratty United.

In the OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship Baltimore defeated Aultagh Celtic B 2-1 in a tightly-contested match. Peter O'Driscoll scored the first goal in the 15th but Aultagh responded ten minutes later through Oisin O'Connell. However, it was O'Driscoll who came to the fore once more in the 40th minute, securing the victory for his side.

There was better luck for Aultagh Celtic A, who had a commanding 4-0 victory over Sullane B. Sean Moynihan opened the scoring for Aultagh with goals in the sixth and 45th minutes. Barry O'Neil and Ciarán Bolton sealed the win with two more ensuring all three points for Aultagh.

Promotion-chasing Kilgoban Celtic secured another three points as they defeated Ardfield FC 2-1. Callum McElhinney opened the scoring for Kilgoban in the fourth minute, followed by Kevin Casey's goal in the 16th minute. Sean Lawless pulled one back for Ardfield in the 50th minute, but Kilgoban held on to secure the win.

Drinagh Rangers B emerged victorious with a 2-0 victory over Castlelack FC. With the teams deadlocked at the half, it was Michael Hennigan who opened the scoring in the 65th minute, which was followed soon after by Ryan Daly's goal in the 73rd minute, securing a crucial win for Drinagh keeping them in the hunt for promotion. In the other Championship clash during the week, Castletown Celtic defeated Skibbereen Celtic 2-0.

In the Albany Fusion Homes Women's 7s Premier Division, Dunmanway Town had a very comfortable victory over Clonakilty United, winning out 7-0. Marie Cregan opened the scoring for Town in the second minute, followed by goals from Annie Blewitt in the 21st and 26th minutes. Claire McSweeney added to the tally in the 46th minute, with Ruth Collins scoring in the 55th minute. A late Alison Hayes double in the final five minutes helped seal the comprehensive victory for Dunmanway. The other Premier Division clash between Beara United and Inter Kenmare FC finished in a goalless draw.

In the solitary Albany Fusion Homes Women's 7s Championship fixture, Aultagh Celtic defeated Skibbereen AFC 6-0. Aultagh started fast and went up 4-0 inside the first quarter with goals from Danielle Jackson (2), Katie Buttimer, and Liz Murray. Kate Corcoran and Mary Barrett netted in the second half, securing a comprehensive win for Aultagh.