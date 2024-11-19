Clonakilty RFC to have safe, direct walkway to town

ANYONE driving out of Clonakilty on the N71 in the last few weeks would have noticed that Clonakilty RFC is looking a bit different.

The row of trees along the road next to the rugby pitch, which have been causing a bit of a hazard for many years, have been taken down. The club’s roadside pitch is already getting more air and sun and as a result, is drying out.

This is all part of the work being done by Cork County Council (CCC) in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to extend the Joe Walsh Greenway through the Technology Park parking lot, along the side of the rugby pitch down to the laneway leading to the Argideen River behind the club.

Eoin Hurley, Head of Capital Projects for Clonakilty RFC, has been liaising closely with CCC the contractors, Priority Construction Ltd, and is very excited by what this project means for Clonakilty.

‘This is a huge investment in Clonakilty and a great addition to the townland, offering a safe place for walking and cycling. More importantly for the rugby club, the club will be fully linked through a safe walkway to the town itself,’ Hurley explained.

Neville Burton, Clonakilty RFC Chairman, is very conscious of how this work may affect the club's pitches and pitch availability. He answered some common questions which have been raised.

‘There will be ball stop netting put up around the perimeter to prevent balls going out onto the road. We will use that pitch sparingly and mostly for minis until the net is up. We are hoping that will be by February 2025 and work will be complete by May 2025,’ Burton explained.

As parking can be tight at the club during peak hours, the loss of the sand-parking lot may concern some. Eoin Hurley had this to say on the matter.

‘The current sand carpark will be replaced by a full, public car park. In addition, there will be clear road crossings built in between the club and the Technology Park,’ he explained.

Of most concern to many is the removal of the trees. Recently, Clonakilty RFC has signed up to an IRFU initiative to ‘Go Green’ and will be launching their campaign soon. The club has in the past few years planted over 550 native trees and shrubs, and the new walkway includes a landscaping plan for more native species.

‘We are really excited for what this extension will do in providing a safe walking and cycling route to our club from the centre of Clonakilty. It opens up our townland and will hopefully bring even more supporters to our games!’ added Hurley.