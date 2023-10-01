Clonakilty face Sunday’s Well in Cork County Cup final

THE prospect of an all West Cork pairing in the Cork County Cup final was dashed last weekend when Bandon fell at the semi-final hurdle, while Clonakilty booked their place in the decider.

Bandon went down 18-6 against Sunday’s Well, and the West Cork team was on the back foot from the start when Sunday’s Well scored their first try inside the opening two minutes. Matthew Crowley nailed two penalties in the opening half, but Bandon trailed 10-6 at the break. Sunday’s Well added a penalty and try in the second period while keeping Bandon scoreless, so the city side advances to next Wednesday night’s final against Clonakilty in Musgrave Park (7.30pm).

Clon, who beat Skibbereen, in their opening game in the competition, carried that form into their 22-7 semi-final win against Muskerry. Cathal O’Regan, Dave Jennings and Josh Wilcox all scored tries for Clonakilty while Rory Fletcher added two conversions and kicked one penalty to round off a convincing win.

It’s all moving towards kick off in the Munster Junior League, which will see Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen all fly the West Cork fag in Division 1. On the opening weekend of action local fans will be treated to a derby between Skibbereen and Bandon on Saturday, October 14th, while Clon open their campaign the following day away to Thomond. We will have to wait until January 2024 for the derby clash of Clon and Bandon, with the former having home advantage.