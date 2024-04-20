Clonakilty cruise to victory to continue perfect start

CLONAKILTY had a very comfortable 1-21 to 0-4 win over Kiskeam at home last Sunday to continue their perfect start to the McCarthy Insurance Group Division 2 football league. Clon got off to a fast start and led by 0-13 to 0-2 at the break. They pushed on in the second period to win at a canter, with Brian White (0-6), Conor Daly (0-6), and Seán McEvoy (1-2) top scoring for the town side. Their next game against Dohenys will be a clash of first versus second, with the game currently fixed for Friday, April 26th.

The Dunmanway side’s winning start in Division 2 is over after losing at home to Valley Rovers. Dohenys started the year with four wins but they couldn’t make it five from five, as they fell to a 1-12 to 1-6 loss. The game was finely poised at half-time with Valley’s leading 0-5 to 0-4 but an Adam Keneally goal six minutes into the second half proved to be the turning point of the game. Dohenys remain top despite the defeat but the win has moved Valleys up to fourth place on six points. Their next match sees them play St Michael’s on Friday, April 26th.