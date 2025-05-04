Clonakilty crowned WCL Premier Division champions!

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club have clinched back-to-back West Cork League Premier Division titles.

Needing only a draw against title rivals Drinagh Rangers on Sunday morning to successfully defend their crown, Clon turned on the style to win 4-2 at Canon Crowley Park.

Drinagh needed to beat Clon to take the title race to the last game, but the champions had too much. Goals from Chris Collins and Jack O'Crowley saw Clonakilty lead 2-0 after 20 minutes. Michael Hennigan pulled a goal back for the home side who trailed 2-1 at the break.

GOAL!! Chris Collins fires home a free kick after 10 minutes @clonsoccerclub lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/f9msYeVGYp — Southern Star Sport (@WestCorkSport) May 4, 2025

Second-half goals from sub James Calnan and Chris Collins sandwiched a Drinagh effort, as Clonakilty Soccer Club produced a big performance on the big day to win 4-2 and make it back-to-back titles.

Having already won the Beamish Cup, Premier Division Cup and Micheal Cronin Cup, it's now a quadruple for John Leahy's men.

