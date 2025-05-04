Southern Star Ltd. logo
Clonakilty crowned WCL Premier Division champions!

May 4th, 2025 12:53 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Clonakilty Soccer Club's Chris Collins scored two goals against Drinagh Rangers.

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club have clinched back-to-back West Cork League Premier Division titles.

Needing only a draw against title rivals Drinagh Rangers on Sunday morning to successfully defend their crown, Clon turned on the style to win 4-2 at Canon Crowley Park.

Drinagh needed to beat Clon to take the title race to the last game, but the champions had too much. Goals from Chris Collins and Jack O'Crowley saw Clonakilty lead 2-0 after 20 minutes. Michael Hennigan pulled a goal back for the home side who trailed 2-1 at the break.

 

Second-half goals from sub James Calnan and Chris Collins sandwiched a Drinagh effort, as Clonakilty Soccer Club produced a big performance on the big day to win 4-2 and make it back-to-back titles.

Having already won the Beamish Cup, Premier Division Cup and Micheal Cronin Cup, it's now a quadruple for John Leahy's men.

Don't miss next Thursday's Southern Star for the best coverage of the West Cork League!

 

 

 

 

