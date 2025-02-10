Clonakilty and Rebelettes reign in Kinsale

Hosts Kinsale RFC plan to expand Annemarie Kingston Cup and Shield in 2026

TWO West Cork teams highlighted the strength of girls’ rugby in the region by triumphing at the St Brigid’s weekend festival of girls’ rugby at Kinsale RFC.

Sixteen teams from across Munster met at Kinsale RFC on St Brigid’s Day to contest the Annemarie Kingston Cup and Shield. Designed as a tournament to help develop girls’ rugby, the day was a huge success as over 200 girls attended and played in these U14 and U16 tournament events.

After fierce competition, and plenty of skill, Clonakilty RFC and the West Cork Rebelettes emerged the victors in the cup and shield competitions respectively. Clonakilty won the U16 Annemarie Kingston Cup by beating Waterpark/Dolphin RFC 19-5 in a highly-skilful final.

The West Cork Rebelettes, made up of players from Skibereen, Dunmanway and Bantry, pipped Fethard from Tipperary in a tight Annemarie Kingston Shield U14 final, winning 14-10.

The much-expanded event is fast becoming a major milestone in the Munster girls’ rugby calendar. Only in its second year, the event has gone from four teams in 2024 to 16 in 2025, and the Kinsale club hopes to expand it again in 2026.

Club president Paul Kingston, whose late wife the tournament is named after, spoke of the club's pride in hosting the event.

‘This was a great celebration of girls’ rugby, with incredible skills on show across all our pitches. Munster girls’ rugby has a bright future judging by the 16 teams we saw today. Our club is very proud to host them all,’ Kingston said.

‘A lot of work goes into making an event like this successful for the girls. I’d like to thank the Kinsale and rugby community who came together to make it a great day for the girls and their families.’

Tournament Director Pauline O’Regan spoke about the club’s plans to go bigger in 2026.

‘Girls’ rugby is on the rise but we feel more showpiece events like the Annemarie Kingston Cup are needed to give the girls a focus to work towards. That’s why we hope to host an expanded event on St Brigid’s weekend 2026. We can see there’s a huge demand for it across Munster, so we’re looking forward to going again next year,’ O’Regan explained.

The Kinsale club is no stranger to hosting events, running the annual Heineken Kinsale Sevens every May for over 35 years. Judging by the large crowds and eager players, the Kingston cup will hopefully be a fixture in the Munster girls’ rugby calendar equally as long.