Clonakilty and Drinagh Rangers to battle in Beamish Cup final

THIRD time’s the charm for Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers as the Beamish Cup final takes place this Sunday in Lyre at 3pm.

With the final postponed previously on two separate occasions, both these teams will be eager to add a major trophy to their respective cabinets. Drinagh have no shortage of Beamish Cup titles to their name, with their last title in 2019 capping a three in-a-row (2017-19).

Their opponents haven’t been as lucky. Clonakilty lost three finals in a row, (2020-22), so they’ll be looking for a change in fortunes this Sunday.

Looking at recent meetings between the two sides, they have met twice this season already, with the Canon Crowley Park side winning out on both occasions, in the league and in the Maybury Coaches/Parkway Hotel Cup. They are due to meet once more in the league, as both clubs strive for the elusive double. Currently it’s advantage Clonakilty in the league as they lead on 40 points after 15 games but Drinagh, on 29 points, have three games in hand.

The first leg of the possible league and cup double is up for grabs this Sunday and the two title challengers should serve up a classic.

The game will be preceded by the Women’s Cup final between Lyre and Drinagh Rangers at 12pm.