Clona Duke races to Select Stakes success in UK

THERE was more success for Clonakilty owner Kevin O’Brien, as Clona Duke further enhanced his reputation with victory in the Jenningsbet Select Stakes final in Nottingham.

Kevin travelled with his daughter Colleen to the UK for the final, and it was a worthwhile decision as Clona Duke underlined his class.

The Select Stakes is a race that goes back as far as 1932 where the best six dogs from the UK and Ireland are invited for a one-off match race. The selection is chosen from the writers’ association. Clona Duke, Gaytime Nemo the UK Derby champion and Ballinabola Ed were chosen to represent Ireland.

Clona Duke won by almost three lengths in 29.49.