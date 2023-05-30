Clon strengthen promotion hopes and Newcestown are also pushing for top two in Division 2

Newcestown 0-9

Clonakilty 0-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT was honours even in this top-of-the-table clash between Newcestown and Clonakilty in Newcestown in Division 2 of the Cork Credit Unions county football league.

Despite both sides being short of a number of regulars, this game was fought out with championship intensity and it was clearly a matter of both sides being better defensively than in attack.

Neither side threatened to score a goal and whereas Clon had seven different scorers, Newcestown were very dependent on talented Cork U20 Richard O’Sullivan for their scores as he kicked seven of their points including a superb long-distance free to level the score in the dying minutes.

‘It was the same score 12 months ago, so does that mean neither team has improved?’ asked Newcestown manager Tim Buckley. ‘Both sides were defensive but it was good football especially for a Sunday morning. We have two games left and if we beat Carrigaline in our last game we’ll probably go up.’

Clon, with county player Liam O’Donovan back in action after a long injury lay-off, started brightly with points from wing back Chris Kenneally and Jack Cowhig, the only scores in a chess-like opening quarter. As Newcestown lost possession, the shout of ‘Don’t kick the bloody ball,’ from their sideline indicated the type of game being played but matters did improve in the second quarter, despite the slippery conditions following a shower of rain.

Points from Colm Dineen, Newcestown’s only other scorer, and Richard O’Sullivan tied the scores, before O’Sullivan and Brian White (free) swapped points, as did Seán McEvoy and Dineen. It was Clon who finished the half on top with two points from Darragh Gough, play and free. Clon ahead at half time, 0-6 to 0-4.

Impressing for Clon were Niall Barrett, Chris Kenneally, Jack O’Mahony and Tony O’Connell in defence, Ben Ridgeway at midfield and Jack Cowhig, Jonathan Leahy and Ross Mannix in attack. For the home side, Cian Twomey, Colm O’Donovan and Mícheál McSweeney backboned an impressive defence, Owen Collins worked hard at midfield and O’Sullivan, Joe Kenneally and Seán O’Donovan were lively in attack.

The second half was fought out with championship intensity, especially after the outstanding O’Sullivan had kicked two points to level the scoring. A point by Jonathan Leahy had Clon back in front at the end of the third quarter.

Two points from O’Sullivan (play and free) had Newcestown in front at the beginning of the last quarter but the young Clon defence were not yielding an inch. David O’Sullivan levelled for Clon before Leahy kicked a smart point to put the Brewery Town in the lead again. It was only fitting that the last say fell to O’Sullivan who tied it all up with a superb free from 50 metres, 0-9 each.

‘We would be happy with that,’ said Clon selector Eoin O’Ryan. ‘Any time you come to Newcestown and get a result is a good day’s work as they are a tough team to beat at home. Yes, we’re disappointed not to win as we left some chances behind us in the first half and you don’t give Newcestown a second bite at the cherry. We’re still top of the table, with Carrigaline, with only two games left to play.’

Scorers

Newcestown: Richard O’Sullivan 0-7 (2f); Colm Dineen 0-2 (1 mark).

Clonakilty: Jonathan Leahy, Darragh Gough (1f) 0-2 each; Chris Kenneally, Jack Cowhig, Seán McEvoy, David O’Sullivan, Brian White (1f) 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Chris White; Niall Murray, Cian Twomey, Trevor Horgan; Colm O’Donovan, Mícheál McSweeney, Robin Sweeney; Eoin Collins, Fionn Keane; Joe Kenneally, Colm Dineen, Conor Goggin; Seán O’Donovan, Richard O’Sullivan, Séamus O’Sullivan.

Subs: Cárthach Keane for C Goggin (ht), James Kelleher for C Dineen (35), Edmund Kenneally for S O’Sullivan (42), Cormac O’Sullivan for R Sweeney (49), Conor Goggin for E Collins (55), Padraig Collins for J Kenneally (56).

Clonakilty: Mark White; Tony O’Connell, Cian O’Donoghue, Niall Barrett; Jack O’Mahony, Liam O’Donovan, Chris Kenneally; Ben Ridgeway, Brian White; Jack Cowhig, Darragh Gough, David O’Sullivan; Jonathan Leahy, Ross Mannix, Seán McEvoy.

Subs: Ciarán Crowley for L O’Donovan (40), Cian O’Donovan for J Cowhig (55), Tomás Hayes for D O’Sullivan.

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom).