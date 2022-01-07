Clon midfielder Joe Grimes to make Cork debut in McGrath Cup

NEW Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken has named an experimental line-up for his first game in charge.

The Rebels take on Clare in their McGrath Cup opener this Saturday in Miltown-Malbay (2pm). An eye-catching inclusion is Clonakilty midfielder Joe Grimes who is from Listowel in Kerry. Grimes impressed for Clon in their run to the 2021 Cork Premier SFC final and he has been handed his chance now in the Rebels’ red.

CORK TEAM V CLARE: Christopher Kelly (Eire Óg); Sean Powter (Douglas), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue); Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); Shane Merrit (Mallow), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty); Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea).

SUBS: Joe Creedon (Iveleary), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Kevin Crowley (Millstreet), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Cillian O’Donovan (Macroom), David Buckley (Newcestown), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), Evan Cooke (Ballincollig), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Luke Fahy (Ballincollig).