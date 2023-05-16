Clon hit three decisive goals en route to county final triumph

CLONAKILTY 3-9

KINSALE 1-4

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

TWO Aisling Moloney goals helped Clonakilty overcome Kinsale in the Cork LGFA U21B county final on Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 4G pitch.

A Clonakilty team that will have all bar one of their players available for the U21 grade again next year proved more clinical than their misfiring opponents.

Kinsale started well with Caoimhe Horgan prominent but their opponent’s greater scoring threat allied with superb defending saw the Brewery Town assume control from the second quarter onwards.

A brace of Aisling Moloney goals – one fortuitous – plus an additional Kiya O’Mahony green flag cemented Clonakilty’s victory on an evening Síofra Pattwell, Siobhán Callanan, Ruth Shanley, Ciara White and Kate O’Donovan shone for the winners.

Both teams took time to settle with Clonakilty kicking three wides in their first three attacks. Ciara White’s free opened the scoring but Kinsale’s response was instant. A flowing move ended with a goalmouth scramble from which Lily Collins struck an upright.

Caoimhe Horgan levelled (free) as a frantic opening quarter’s pace refused to relent. All-Ireland minor camogie winner Millie Condon blocked a goalbound effort as Kinsale continued to pour forward.

Geraldine Tyner, Caoimhe Horgan and Cork senior Kate Redmond’s direct running kept Kinsale on the front foot until Clonakilty enjoyed a positive spell.

The hardworking Síofra Pattwell won a 45 that was worked to Condon who immediately split the posts. Caoimhe McEvoy made it 0-3 to 0-1 shortly after.

The attacks kept coming as Horgan, Kinsale’s best player, fired an unstoppable shot into the back of the net after 21 minutes.

The latter’s joy was short-lived however, as Clonakilty’s Aisling Moloney played a quick one-two from a free before finding the top corner from an acute angle at the opposite end.

Síofra Pattwell extended her team’s advantage before a converted Caoimhe Horgan free saw Clonakilty change ends 1-4 to 1-2 ahead.

Light rain made for slippery underfoot conditions at the start of the second period. Clonakilty restarted as positively as they finished the first half. Kiya O’Mahony scorched an effort over the bar before a major turning point on 35 minutes.

Aisling Moloney’s long-range attempt deceived goalkeeper Jeanne Murphy and slipped in under the crossbar. 2-5 to 1-2 ahead, Clonakilty came within the width of a crossbar from netting a third goal a minute later.

Moloney and Síofra Pattwell scores sandwiched a Faye Aherne effort for Kinsale and it was 2-7 to 1-3 at the three-quarter mark.

Clonakilty continued to look menacing and netted for a third time after 46 minutes. Pattwell’s long-range effort dropped short but Kiya O’Mahony reacted quickest, shrugging off two defenders before walloping into the net.

Kinsale’s comeback attempts floundered due to wayward shooting. A goal would have sparked the eventual runners-up back into life but Clon’s defence, expertly marshalled by Ruth Shanley, Niamh Kennedy and Siobhán Callanan, kept their opponents at bay.

Compounding a difficult second half, Kinsale finished with 14 players following Faye Aherne’s late dismissal. Their opponents made sure of victory with late Síofra Pattwell (free) and Aisling Moloney scores.

Kinsale’s Rose Marie Buckley scored the final point but this was Clonakilty’s night and a fully deserved U21 B county triumph.

Scorers -

Clonakilty: Aisling Moloney 2-2; Kiya O’Mahony 1-1; Siofra Pattwell 0-3 (1f); Ciara White (1f), Millie Condon, Caoimhe McEvoy 0-1 each.

Kinsale: Caoimhe Horgan 1-2 (1f); Faye Aherne, Rose Marie Buckley 0-1 each.

CLONAKILTY: Katie Hearne; Niamh Kennedy, Siobhán Callanan, Caoimhe Murphy; Millie Condon, Ruth Shanley, Mary Murphy; Ciara White, Kate O’Donovan; Aisling Moloney, Síofra Pattwell, Aoife O’Flynn Meade; Rachel Deasy, Kiya O’Mahony, Caoimhe McEvoy.

Subs: Ciara Allman for C McEvoy (57), Aoife O’Donovan for A Moloney (61), Ella O’Donoghue for R Deasy (61).

KINSALE: Jeanne Murphy; Sarah Murphy, Caoimhe Heffernan, Katelyn Forde; Meadhbh Hurley, Sophie Collins, Amy Casey; Kate Redmond, Nicole Buckley; Maisie O’Callaghan, Geraldine Tyner, Caoimhe Horgan; Sophie Webb, Mary-Clare Murphy, Lily Collins.

Subs: Emma Jones for S Webb (ht), Faye Aherne for M Hurley (38, inj), Rose Marie Buckley for M C Murphy (40), Amy Buckley for L Collins (54).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Inch Rovers).