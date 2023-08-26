Clinical Kilgoban claim U12 Boys Championship title in style

KILGOBAN Celtic have been crowned 2023 U12 Schoolboys Championship winners.

Kilgoban Celtic travelled to Castletownbere for their second-last game of the U12 Championship league campaign. A win or draw was enough to secure Kilgoban the title while their opponents Beara United required all three points to keep their own U12 Championship trophy hopes alive.

There was little to choose between the teams during an even first half where Kilgoban changed ends 1-0 ahead. Celtic moved up through the gears in the second half however, and scored four additional goals to seal a title-clinching victory.

It ended 5-1 thanks to an Eoin McCarthy hat-trick and Fionn Wiseman brace. Timmy O’Sullivan scored United’s solitary goal from the penalty spot.

An entire squad effort was needed for Kilgoban Celtic to become U12 Schoolboys Championship winners but Killian O’Sullivan, Blake Hegarty, Cian Hennessy and Eoin McCarthy proved their most effective players against Beara.

In the end, Kilgoban Celtic proved worthy champions and deservedly won the U12 Schoolboys Championship with a game to spare.

A competitive division saw Drinagh Rangers and Beara United push the champions throughout the season. United require a win in their final league outing to overtake Drinagh for the runners-up spot.

As for the newly-crowned champions, Fionn Wiseman and Eoin McCarthy proved a lethal attacking duo. Combining for 20 goals, Wiseman (12) and McCarthy’s (8) consistency helped deliver championship honours. Billy Crews, Eoghan Hickey, Leo Arundel, Michael Hayden, Blake Hegarty and Joe O’Donovan also weighed in with some important strikes.

Bunratty United and Drinagh Rangers each led the division before Kilgoban took over early in the season and never relinquished top spot.

Rangers were the only side to inflict a defeat on the league winners, a 4-3 victory at Canon Crowley Park on June 17th. Kilgoban’s consistency and especially their goal-scoring ability, currently on 42 goals in all competitions, is what delivered success to the Kealkill club. Next year, Kilgoban will be back in the U12 age-grade’s top tier and look well-equipped to make their mark.

Kilgoban Celtic U12 Schoolboys: Billy Crews, Darragh Courtney, Harry Curran, Charlie Downy, Donnacha Deasy, Eoghan Dullea, Blake Hegarty, Michael Hayden, Eoghan Hickey, Sam Mullany, Alan Minihane, Mike Murphy, Jamie O’Connor, Calvin O’Brien, Joshua O’Connor, Connor O’Leary, James O’Sullivan, Sean O’Sullivan, Leo Schultz, Fionn Wiseman, Jack O’Connor, Alex Cronin, Christian Sprudzans, Cian Hennessy, Jamie Wiseman, Joe O’Donovan, Killian O’Sullivan, Leo Arundel, Sean O’Brien, Shane O’Sullivan, Fionn Harrington, Phoenix Baler, Eoin McCarthy, Donnacha Cronin, Neilan O’Sullivan, Callum Connolly, Daniel O’Sullivan, Issac Walsh, Oisin Walsh, Johan Desbonnet and Hugo Murde Keawwantha. Mentors: Steve Hayden, Gerard O’Leary, Colin Wiseman and Richie Mullany.