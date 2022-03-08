CLASSIC PODCAST: The Larry Tompkins interview

***
Mar, 2022
We’re a man down this week so we’re going to bring you a classic edition of the podcast from the archives today but don’t fret, we’ll have a new episode out later in the week.
Back in November of 2020 we were joined on the show by Cork and Castlehaven legend Larry Tompkins for a wide ranging long form interview about his life, his footballing career and his book Believe which he co-wrote with friend of the show Denis Hurley.
Larry spoke to Kieran on that occasion on what was our landmark 100th episode.