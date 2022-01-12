Clare first up for Cork in 2022 national camogie league

MATTHEW Twomey’s first game in charge of the Cork senior camogie team will be an away trip to Clare in a Littlewoods National League Division 1 Group 2 game in late February.

The Rebels are joined in Group 2 by Clare, Kilkenny and Limerick, while Group 1 includes Galway, Tipperary, Down, Offaly and Dublin. The top team in each of the two groups advances to the Division 1 final, while the bottom in each group go into the relegation final.

Cork will travel to Clare for their league opener on the weekend of February 19th/20th, and the following weekend the Rebels are home to Limerick. On the weekend of March 12th/13th, Cork host Kilkenny in a rematch of their 2021 All-Ireland senior championship semi-final that Cork dramatically won with an injury-time Linda Collins point.

The Division 1 final and relegation play-off will both be played on the weekend of April 9th and 10th.

Meanwhile, in Littlewoods National League Division 2, Cork – managed by Trevor Coleman (Na Piarsaigh) – have been drawn in Group 1 with Wexford, Meath, Derry and Kildare. Group 2 includes Waterford, Westmeath, Kilkenny and Tipperary, while Antrim, Kerry, Galway and Laois are all in Group 3. In Division 2, which has 13 teams, the top team from each of the three groups go into a draw where two will receive a bye to the semi-finals while the third team will go into the quarter-finals alongside the three teams that finish second in the groups. The relegation play-offs will include the bottom team from each of the three groups, and a draw will be held where one team goes straight into the relegation final and the other two play in a relegation semi-final.

The 2022 Tesco Minor A Championship sees Cork drawn in Group 2 alongside Galway and Dublin. Group 1 includes Waterford, Kilkenny and Clare, while Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford and Antrim are in Group 3. The group winners go into a draw with two advancing to the semi-finals, and the other county will go into a quarter-final but will have home advantage, subject to satisfactory venue. Cork begin their minor A campaign away to Galway on the first weekend of February.