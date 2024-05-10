Sport

Clann na nGael on All-Ireland Scór trail in Killarney

May 10th, 2024 12:05 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Clann na nGael instrumental music group of Davina Connolly, Saoirse Connolly, Andrew Collins and Molly McQueen will compete in the All-Ireland Senior Scór final in the INEC Killarney this Saturday. (Photo: John Tarrant)

Share this article

BY JOHN TARRANT

CLANN na nGael GAA are bound for Killarney this Saturday for the All-Ireland Senior Scór Finals in the INEC. 

Searching for ultimate honours in the hotly competitive national finals, the  hosting promotes the cultural wing of the GAA, the diverse programme of music, song, recitation and dance  draws participants from all four provinces.

Clann na nGael return to familiar ground at Instrumental Music, bidding to better a runner up place to last season’s final. This talented group of Davina Connolly, Saoirse Connolly, Molly McQueen and Andrew Collins will be hoping their lively interpretations will wow the adjudicators and garner a first Ceol Urlise title for the famed Scorchers.

Also participating in the discipline are St Ronan’s (Roscommon), Bannow/Ballymitty (Wexford) and Glenullin (Derry).

From a key Rebel county involvement in Killarney, Cork carry a strong representation through the additional involvement of Cullen Ballad Group and Millstreet Quiz team from Duhallow.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended