Sport

Clann na nGael clubman Brian McCarthy joins Cork senior ladies' football management team

March 3rd, 2021 3:17 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

West Cork manager Brian McCarthy chats to his players after their 2020 Cork senior football final win against Mourneabbey at CIT.

Share this article

THE man who guided the West Cork ladies’ football team to the division’s first-ever senior county championship title in 2020 has joined the Cork senior ladies’ football management team as a selector.

Drimoleague’s Brian McCarthy will be part of Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald’s backroom team for the 2021 season.

Off the back of winning the 2020 Cork LGFA senior title, West Cork had the option of nominating a selector to join the county senior management team – and McCarthy will now add his knowledge to the inter-county set-up.

Clann na nGael clubman McCarthy has been manager of the West Cork ladies’ senior football team since 2016 and has guided them to three successive senior finals, including last year’s historic win against Mourneabbey.

He has also led Clann na nGael ladies’ footballers to county success, coached underage Clann na nGael teams to West Cork and county honours, and is a former manager of Dohenys ladies’ footballers.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.