Clann na nGael clubman Brian McCarthy joins Cork senior ladies' football management team

THE man who guided the West Cork ladies’ football team to the division’s first-ever senior county championship title in 2020 has joined the Cork senior ladies’ football management team as a selector.

Drimoleague’s Brian McCarthy will be part of Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald’s backroom team for the 2021 season.

We are delighted to announce @macco71 from @ScorchersGAA and @westcorkladies has joined up with @ephiefitzgerald on our @CorkLGFA @LadiesFootball Senior Management Team for 2021 ,We wish Brian and indeed all the management the very best of luck for the year ahead . pic.twitter.com/z1xZKWBn4J — Cork LGFA (@CorkLGFA) March 3, 2021

Off the back of winning the 2020 Cork LGFA senior title, West Cork had the option of nominating a selector to join the county senior management team – and McCarthy will now add his knowledge to the inter-county set-up.

Clann na nGael clubman McCarthy has been manager of the West Cork ladies’ senior football team since 2016 and has guided them to three successive senior finals, including last year’s historic win against Mourneabbey.

He has also led Clann na nGael ladies’ footballers to county success, coached underage Clann na nGael teams to West Cork and county honours, and is a former manager of Dohenys ladies’ footballers.