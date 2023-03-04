Sport

Cilla na Martra boxer Desmond wins gold in Bulgaria

March 4th, 2023 12:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

Christina Desmond in action against Ani Hovsepyan of Armenia in the light middleweight 70kg final at the 2022 Women's European Boxing Championships. (Photo: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO)

Share this article

CILL NA MARTRA boxer Christina Desmond won a gold medal at the prestigious 74th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria, which is regarded as one of the top amateur boxing competitions in the world.

Desmond defeated Polish boxer Barbara Marcinckovska 5-0 in the final of the non-Olympic light-middleweight 70kg class to bring gold back home to Cork.

'I'm very happy with the tournament and my performance in the final. It's such a massive tournament that I have been to down through the years and never medaled before. I'll enjoy this one,' Desmond told The Southern Star.

Forty-two countries were involved and over 450 boxers took part, while Olympic champion Kellie Harrington and Amy Broadhurst also won gold medals for Ireland.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.