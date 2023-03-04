Cilla na Martra boxer Desmond wins gold in Bulgaria

CILL NA MARTRA boxer Christina Desmond won a gold medal at the prestigious 74th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria, which is regarded as one of the top amateur boxing competitions in the world.

Desmond defeated Polish boxer Barbara Marcinckovska 5-0 in the final of the non-Olympic light-middleweight 70kg class to bring gold back home to Cork.

'I'm very happy with the tournament and my performance in the final. It's such a massive tournament that I have been to down through the years and never medaled before. I'll enjoy this one,' Desmond told The Southern Star.

Forty-two countries were involved and over 450 boxers took part, while Olympic champion Kellie Harrington and Amy Broadhurst also won gold medals for Ireland.