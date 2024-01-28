Cill na Martra footballer Seán Ó Foirréidh crowned Muskerry Sports Star of the Year for 2023

CILL na Martra footballer Seán Ó Foirréidh was crowned the 2023 Muskerry Sports Star of the Year.

The first Muskerry GAA Awards night since the Covid restrictions were lifted was held at Oriel Court Hotel in Ballincollig last weekend and was a big success. Three teams were honoured, chosen by a panel of judges, along with the nine monthly award winners during 2023,

John Feeney, Muskerry GAA Chairman, and Donal McSweeney, Cork County Board, were the speakers at the well-organised function which attracted an attendance of over 300. Finbarr McCarthy of 103FM was the genial and efficient MC, and all praised the players who made the final lists for selection and congratulated those who received awards.

The Mick Cork players honoured were:

Muskerry GAA Sports Star of the Year, sponsored by EPH Controls and presented by Marie Casey: Seán Ó Foirréidh (Cill na Martra). Other nominees were Jack Murphy (Éire Óg and UCC), Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Cliona Healy (Aghabullogue and Cork camogie), Meadhbh Murphy (Ballinora and Cork camogie), Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue), John Corkery (Aghabullogue) and Jack Kelleher (Canovee).

Muskerry Junior Hurling Team of the Year, sponsored by Linehan Civil Engineering: James Walsh (Grenagh), Dean O’Sullivan (Dripsey), James Lordan (Ballinora), Pat Fitton (Ballinora), John Carey (Dripsey), Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Ted Twomey (Grenagh), James Byrne (Ballinora), Eoghan Maher (Dripsey), Liam Lyons (Ballinora), Diarmuid O’Riordan (Dripsey), Darragh Holmes (Ballinora), Dan Twomey (Grenagh), Darragh Corkery (Ballinora), Michael O’Riordan (Dripsey).

Muskerry Junior Football Team of the Year, sponsored by Oriel House Hotel: Dominick Kelleher (Inniscarra), Brian Hinchion (Kilmurry), William Ronan (Kilmurry), Aodh Twomey (Aghinagh), Evan Dodd (Canovee), Adam McCarthy (Éire Óg), Eoghan Lehane (Canovee), Conor Dodd (Canovee), Cathal Foley (Kilmichael), Liam O’Connor (Inniscarra), Conor O’Neill (Canovee), Daire McMahon (Canovee), Jack Kelleher (Canovee), Liam Wall (Kilmurry), Dylan O’Sullivan (Inniscarra).

Muskerry Intermediate Football Team of the Year, sponsored by EuroPumps Ireland: Joe Creedon (Iveleary), Colm MacLochlainn (Cill na Martra), Tadgh Ó Corcora (Cill na Martra), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Seán Ó Foirréidh (Cill na Martra), Kevin Manning (Iveleary), Ryan Dennehy (Aghabullogue), Gearóid Ó Goillidhe (Cill na Martra), Daniel Ó Duinnín (Cill na Martra), Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue), Damien Ó hUrdail (Cill na Martra), John Corkery (Aghabullogue), Micheál Ó Deasúna (Cill na Martra), Edbhard Ó Mír (Naomh Abán).