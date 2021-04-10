Cian Hurley joins Greencore Munster Rugby Academy

CLONAKILTY’S Cian Hurley has joined the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy.

Last month the 20-year-old made his senior debut for Munster when he started in the second row, and played the full 80 minutes, as Munster beat Benetton 31-17 at Thomond Park.

Afterwards Hurley said he was ‘thrilled’ and that ‘it’s what everyone dreams about.’ He joined Clonakilty RFC when he was 13 years old after his parents moved back to West Cork from South Africa, and he progressed up through the ranks in Clon. These days he plays his club rugby with Garryowen.

On the injury front, the Munster duo of Rosscarbery’s John Hodnett (achilles) and Bandon man James French (hamstring) are continuing to rehab from injury while Josh Wycherley is progressing well after being sidelined with a short-term neck injury.