Sport

Chris Collins fires Clonakilty SC to Beamish Cup glory

May 5th, 2024 5:42 PM

By Ger McCarthy

Clonakilty Soccer Club's Chris Collins scored two goals in the Beamish Cup final win.

Clonakilty Soccer Club 3

Drinagh Rangers 2

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club were crowned Beamish Cup champions on Sunday after a pulsating final against Drinagh Rangers at Lyre.

The winners went 2-0 ahead in the first half thanks to a goal from Conor McKahey and a Chris Collins penalty, but Barry (H) O’Driscoll pulled a goal back for Drinagh after half an hour. It was 2-1 to Clon at half time.

Robbie McQueen completed the Drinagh comeback when he whipped a 25-yard free-kick into the bottom corner to level the score, 2-2.

It was a moment of magic from man-of-the-match Chris Collins on 75 minutes that settled the outcome, as the Clonakilty ace guided a brilliant free kick to the back of the net.

Clonakilty Soccer Club held out for a 3-2 win amid emotional scenes at the final whistle.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star for the report and reaction from a memorable day for Clonakilty Soccer Club!

*****

