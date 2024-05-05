Chris Collins fires Clonakilty SC to Beamish Cup glory

Clonakilty Soccer Club 3

Drinagh Rangers 2

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club were crowned Beamish Cup champions on Sunday after a pulsating final against Drinagh Rangers at Lyre.

The winners went 2-0 ahead in the first half thanks to a goal from Conor McKahey and a Chris Collins penalty, but Barry (H) O’Driscoll pulled a goal back for Drinagh after half an hour. It was 2-1 to Clon at half time.

Robbie McQueen completed the Drinagh comeback when he whipped a 25-yard free-kick into the bottom corner to level the score, 2-2.

It was a moment of magic from man-of-the-match Chris Collins on 75 minutes that settled the outcome, as the Clonakilty ace guided a brilliant free kick to the back of the net.

Clonakilty Soccer Club held out for a 3-2 win amid emotional scenes at the final whistle.

