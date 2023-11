Check out this weekend's West Cork Schoolboys/Schoolgirls League fixtures

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2ND

U12 Schoolgirls Cup semi-final: 11am, Riverside Rangers v Sullane in Carbery Park.

U12 Schoolgirls Shield semi-finals: 11am, Castlelack v Skibbereen in the Baltimore Road; 1pm, Lyre Rovers v Beara United in Lyre.

U12 Schoolboys Shield semi-final: 11am, Dunmanway Celtic v Ardfield in Kilbarry Road.

U15 Schoolboys Shield semi-final: 2.15pm, Beara United v Skibbereen in Castletownbere.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3RD

U13 Schoolboys Shield preliminary round: 2pm, Ardfield v Castlelack United in the Showgrounds.