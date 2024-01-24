Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

Sunday, January 28th
Women’s Cup: 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Inter Kenmare; 11am, Castlelack v Clonakilty United; 11am, Beara United v Aultagh Celtic.
Albany Fusion Homes Women's 7s Championship: 1.15pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Lyre Rovers.
Albany Fusion Homes Women’s 7s Premier: 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Mizen AFC.
Championship Cup: 11am, Castletown Celtic v Ardfield FC.
Beamish Cup: 11am, Drinagh Rangers B v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 11am, Togher Celtic v Kilgoban Celtic; 2pm, Sullane A v Dunmanway Town; 2pm, Drinagh Rangers v Aultagh Celtic.
OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship: 2.30pm, Castlelack v Baltimore.
Championship Cup: 2pm, Aultagh Celtic B v Sullane B; 2pm, Clonakilty United v Spartak Mossgrove.