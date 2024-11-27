Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

THIS weekend’s West Cork League fixtures are as follows:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH

FAI Junior Cup Round 4: 3pm, Harding United (Dublin) v Dunmanway Town.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1ST

PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Beara United; 2.30pm, Castletown Celtic v Bunratty United.

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Aultagh Celtic; 11am, Spartak Mossgrove v Ardfield; 2.30pm, Lyre Rovers v Bay Rovers; 2.30pm, Skibbereen Celtic v Aultagh Celtic B.