Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

November 27th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

It is a busy weekend in the West Cork League

THIS weekend’s West Cork League fixtures are as follows:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH

FAI Junior Cup Round 4: 3pm, Harding United (Dublin) v Dunmanway Town.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1ST

PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Beara United; 2.30pm, Castletown Celtic v Bunratty United.

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Aultagh Celtic; 11am, Spartak Mossgrove v Ardfield; 2.30pm, Lyre Rovers v Bay Rovers; 2.30pm, Skibbereen Celtic v Aultagh Celtic B.

