Check out the previous winners of the prestigious West Cork Sports Star of the Year Award

WHO will be crowned the 2021 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year and add their name to an illustrious list?

This is the 24th year of these awards that recognise and celebrate the best of West Cork sport. Current West Cork Sports Star of the Year, 2020 winner Phil Healy is in the running again and she could become the first person to ever win this award three times.

Healy (2018 and 2020), West Cork’s greatest camogie player Jennifer O’Leary (2002 and 2014) and Skibbereen rowers Eugene Coakley and Timmy Harnedy (2003 and 2005) are the only athletes to have won this award twice.

The first-ever winner of this award was road bowling legend Gretta Cormican from Lyre, who racked up an incredible seven All-Ireland titles between 1982 and 1997, as well as eight county senior crowns and much, much more. Gretta, as the first winner, set a high standard for the rest to follow.

Check out the full list of West Cork Sports Star of the Year winners:

1998 – Gretta Cormican (road bowling)

1999 – Philip Clifford (Gaelic football)

2000 – Patricia Donegan (equestrian)

2001 – Michael Collins (GAA referee)

2002 – Jennifer O’Leary (camogie)

2003 – Eugene Coakley and Timmy Harnedy (rowing)

2004 – Johnny McCarthy (Paralympian)

2005 – Eugene Coakley and Timmy Harnedy (rowing)

2006 – Nollaig Cleary (ladies' football)

2007 – Alan O’Shea (athletics)

2008 – David Murphy (road bowling)

2009 – Keith Cronin (motorsport)

2010 – Graham Canty (Gaelic football)

2011 – Stephen Redmond (swimming)

2012 – Ruthann Sheahan (athletics)

2013 – Laura Guest (rugby)

2014 – Jennifer O'Leary (camogie)

2015 – Lily de la Cour (kickboxing)

2016 – Gary and Paul O'Donovan (rowing)

2017 – Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll (rowing)

2018 – Phil Healy (athletics)

2019 – Conor Hourihane (soccer)

2020 – Phil Healy (athletics)