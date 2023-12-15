Check out the 2024 county hurling championship draws

2024 Premier senior hurling championship:
Group A: Sarsfields, Douglas, Bishopstown, Newtownshandrum.
Group B: St Finbarr’s, Blackrock, Newcestown, Fr O’Neill’s.
Group C: Midleton, Charleville, Erin’s Own, Kanturk.
***
2024 Senior A hurling championship:
Group A: Blarney, Carrigtwohill, Na Piarsaigh, Courcey Rovers.
Group B: Bride Rovers, Cloyne, Femoy, Castlelyons.
Group C: Glen Rovers, Killeagh, Ballyhea, Inniscarra.
***
2024 Premier intermediate hurling championship:
Group A: Castlemartyr, Valley Rovers, Carrigaline, Watergrasshill.
Group B: Mallow, Ballincollig, Éire Óg, Aghabullogue.
Group C: Kilworth, Ballymartle, Ballinhassig, Dungourney.
***
2024 Intermediate A hurling championship:
Group A: Midleton, Ballygiblin, Aghada, Sarsfields.
Group B: Bandon, Blackrock, Erin’s Own, Kildorrery.
Group C: Mayfield, Lisgoold, Cloughduv, Youghal.
***
2024 Premier junior hurling championship:
Group A: Douglas, Meelin, Milford, Russell Rovers.
Group B: Barryroe, Kilbrittain, Ballygarvan, Nemo Rangers.
Group C: St Catherine’s, Glen Rovers, Argideen Rangers, St Finbarr’s.