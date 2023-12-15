Sport

Check out the 2024 county hurling championship draws

December 15th, 2023 1:15 PM

By Southern Star Team

Barryroe's Michael Walsh in action in their PJHC derby win over Kilbrittain this season. The teams will meet again in 2024.

2024 Premier senior hurling championship: 

Group A: Sarsfields, Douglas, Bishopstown, Newtownshandrum.

Group B: St Finbarr’s, Blackrock, Newcestown, Fr O’Neill’s.

Group C: Midleton, Charleville, Erin’s Own, Kanturk.

***

2024 Senior A hurling championship: 

Group A: Blarney, Carrigtwohill, Na Piarsaigh, Courcey Rovers.

Group B: Bride Rovers, Cloyne, Femoy, Castlelyons.

Group C: Glen Rovers, Killeagh, Ballyhea, Inniscarra.

***

2024 Premier intermediate hurling championship: 

Group A: Castlemartyr, Valley Rovers, Carrigaline, Watergrasshill. 

Group B: Mallow, Ballincollig, Éire Óg, Aghabullogue. 

Group C: Kilworth, Ballymartle, Ballinhassig, Dungourney.

***

2024 Intermediate A hurling championship: 

Group A: Midleton, Ballygiblin, Aghada, Sarsfields. 

Group B: Bandon, Blackrock, Erin’s Own, Kildorrery. 

Group C: Mayfield, Lisgoold, Cloughduv, Youghal. 

***

2024 Premier junior hurling championship: 

Group A: Douglas, Meelin, Milford, Russell Rovers. 

Group B: Barryroe, Kilbrittain, Ballygarvan, Nemo Rangers. 

Group C: St Catherine’s, Glen Rovers, Argideen Rangers, St Finbarr’s.

 

