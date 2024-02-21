Check out the 2024 Carbery Junior Championship Draws

The draws for the 2024 Junior Football and Hurling championships were made last night.

Defending football and hurling champions, Barryroe and Clonakilty, will both face tough group stage opposition as they look to retain their 2023 titles.

Check out the Junior A & B, Football and Hurling draws below:

Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship 2024

Roinn 1 – Ballinascarthy, St Colum’s, Kilbrittain, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna.

Roinn 2 – Kilmacabea, Castlehaven, Newcestown, St Oliver Plunkett’s.

Roinn 3 – Tadhg MacCárthaigh, Argideen Rangers, Randal Óg, Kilmeen.

Roinn 4 – Barryroe, Carbery Rangers, St Mary’s, Clonakilty.

Bandon Co-op Junior B Football Championship 2024

Roinn 1 – Bantry Blues, Dohenys, Clann na nGael.

Roinn 2 – Goleen, Muintir Bháire, St James.

Roinn 3 – Bandon, O’Donovan Rossa, Ilen Rovers.

RCM Tarmacadam Junior A Hurling Championship 2024

Roinn 1 – Ballinascarthy, Newcestown, Bandon.

Roinn 2 – St. James, St. Mary’s, Bantry Blues.

Roinn 3 – Clonakilty, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, St. Oliver Plunkett’s.

Roinn 4 – Kilbree, Randal Óg, Dohenys, St. Colum’s.

RCM Tarmacadam Junior B Hurling Championship 2024

Roinn 1 – Ballinascarthy, Barryroe, Kilbree.

Roinn 2 – Kilbrittain, Gabriel Rangers, O’Donovan Rossa.