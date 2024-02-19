Sport

Check out Mid Cork draws for 2024 junior championships

February 19th, 2024 3:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Canovee won the 2023 Mid Cork JAFC title.

Share this article

THE draws for the 2024 Mid Cork championships were made at the meeting of Bórd Mhuscraí CLG at Coachford:

MJK Oils Junior A Hurling Championship – Nine teams, three groups of three. Top two teams from each group progress to knock-out stages – six teams. Top two to semi-finals, four to quarter-finals. Group 1: Dripsey, Éire Óg, Inniscarra; Group 2: Grenagh, Kilmichael, Ballincollig; Group 3: Ballinora, Blarney, Donoughmore.

***

Oriel House Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – 12 teams, open draw with first-round losers entering a plate competition. Round 1: Cloughduv v Gleann na Laoi, Aghabullogue v Uibh Laoire, Inniscarra v Donoughmore, Blarney v Ballinora, Éire Óg v Grenagh, Ballincollig v Laochra Óg.

***

Ross Oils Junior A Football Championship – 12 teams, three groups of four teams. Top two teams in each group to progress – six teams. Best two to semi-finals, four to quarter-finals. Group 1: Inniscarra, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Blarney, Ballinora; Group 2: Éire Óg, Kilmichael, C) Donoughmore, Clondrohid; Group 3: Aghinagh, Grenagh, Ballincollig, Dripsey.

***

Ballincollig Credit Union Junior B Football Championship – 15 teams, open draw with a plate competition for first-round losers. Round 1: Gleann na Laoi – a bye, Naomh Abán v Aghabullogue, Uibh Laoire v Cill na Martra, Grenagh v Canovee, Kilmurry v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Aghinagh v Ballincollig, Donoughmore v Inniscarra, Macroom v Éire Óg.

***

Rochestown Park Hotel Junior C Football Championship – Ten teams, open draw. Round 1: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v Blarney, Clondrohid v Ballincollig, Dripsey v Naomh Abán, Canovee v Kilmichael, Inniscarra v Macroom.

Share this article

Recommended