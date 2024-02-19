Check out Mid Cork draws for 2024 junior championships

THE draws for the 2024 Mid Cork championships were made at the meeting of Bórd Mhuscraí CLG at Coachford:

MJK Oils Junior A Hurling Championship – Nine teams, three groups of three. Top two teams from each group progress to knock-out stages – six teams. Top two to semi-finals, four to quarter-finals. Group 1: Dripsey, Éire Óg, Inniscarra; Group 2: Grenagh, Kilmichael, Ballincollig; Group 3: Ballinora, Blarney, Donoughmore.

***

Oriel House Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – 12 teams, open draw with first-round losers entering a plate competition. Round 1: Cloughduv v Gleann na Laoi, Aghabullogue v Uibh Laoire, Inniscarra v Donoughmore, Blarney v Ballinora, Éire Óg v Grenagh, Ballincollig v Laochra Óg.

***

Ross Oils Junior A Football Championship – 12 teams, three groups of four teams. Top two teams in each group to progress – six teams. Best two to semi-finals, four to quarter-finals. Group 1: Inniscarra, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Blarney, Ballinora; Group 2: Éire Óg, Kilmichael, C) Donoughmore, Clondrohid; Group 3: Aghinagh, Grenagh, Ballincollig, Dripsey.

***

Ballincollig Credit Union Junior B Football Championship – 15 teams, open draw with a plate competition for first-round losers. Round 1: Gleann na Laoi – a bye, Naomh Abán v Aghabullogue, Uibh Laoire v Cill na Martra, Grenagh v Canovee, Kilmurry v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Aghinagh v Ballincollig, Donoughmore v Inniscarra, Macroom v Éire Óg.

***

Rochestown Park Hotel Junior C Football Championship – Ten teams, open draw. Round 1: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v Blarney, Clondrohid v Ballincollig, Dripsey v Naomh Abán, Canovee v Kilmichael, Inniscarra v Macroom.