Check out latest Carbery road bowling results

Carbery Championships:

Marsh Road: Junior A, Darragh Dempsey defeated Dec O’Donovan, three bowls; Junior C, JC Desmond defeated Brian Coughlan, last shot, for €700; Novice C, Eoin O’Sullivan defeated Gavin Harrington, one bowl, for €460; Kieran O’Sullivan (L) defeated Jamie Crowley, one bowl; Novice Veteran section B play-off, Denis Murphy defeated Kieran O’Neill, one bowl.

Bauravilla: Novice B, Richie Harnedy defeated David Minihane, one bowl, for €1,060.

Leap: Novice D, Martin Coughlan defeated Eugene Daly, one bowl, for €300; Jordan Limrick defeated Martin Coughlan, last shot.

Schull: Novice veteran final play-off, Sidney Shannon defeated Denis Murphy, last shot, and Pat Joe Connolly one bowl, for €1,290.

Carbery Under-age: The Marsh Road, U18 Peter O’Sullivan defeated Jack Maloney, two bowls; U16, Neil McCarthy won from Michael O’Leary; U14, Fionn Murphy won from Aidan Brownie; Darragh Crowley won from Harry O’Leary.

Club:

Schull: Connie Connolly defeated Sidney Shannon, one bowl, for €1,600.

Shannonvale: Donal O’Riordan defeated Andrew O’Callaghan, one bowl, for €2,200; Darren Cronin defeated Gavin Harrington, last shot, for €1,600.

Timoleague: Doubles, Eoin McCarthy/Matthew O’Driscoll defeated Deccie O’Mahony/Jamie O’Brien, last shot, for €2,000.