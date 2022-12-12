Sport

Check out Cork's 2023 football championship draws

December 12th, 2022 3:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

Clonakilty's Odhran Bancroft goes past Castlehaven's Jack Cahalane during their 2022 Bon Secours Cork PSFC round one game.

Share this article

WEST Cork football teams will start planning for 2023 as the county championship group stage draws were made at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday evening.

See Thursday's Southern Star for a comprehensive breakdown of the various draws and championship structures.

Bon Secours Cork Football Championship 2023

PREMIER SFC – GROUP A: Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Valley Rovers. GROUP B: Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Éire Óg. GROUP C: St Finbarr’s, Mallow, Douglas, St Michael’s.

SENIOR A FC – GROUP A: Knocknagree, O’Donovan Rossa, Kanturk, Fermoy. GROUP B: Clyda Rovers, Beál Athán Ghaorthaidh, Newmarket, Kiskeam. GROUP C: Newcestown, Dohenys, Bishopstown, Ilen Rovers.

PREMIER IFC – GROUP A: Bandon, Rockchapel, Castletownbere, Nemo Rangers. GROUP B: Bantry Blues, Uibh Laoire, Macroom, Naomh Abán. GROUP C: Cill na Martra, Aghada, Na Piarsaigh, Kilshannig.

INTERMEDIATE A FC – Group A: St Vincent's, Glanworth, Glanmire, Dromtarriffe. Group B: Aghabullogue, Adrigole, Gabriel Rangers, Glenville. Group C: Mitchelstown, Boherbue, Ballinora, Kildorrery.

PREMIER JUNIOR FC – Group A: St Nicks, Ballydesmond, Urhan, Cullen. Group B: St Finbarr's, Cobh, Buttevant, St Michael's. Group C: Millstreet, Kilmurry, Kinsale, St James.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.