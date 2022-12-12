Check out Cork's 2023 football championship draws

WEST Cork football teams will start planning for 2023 as the county championship group stage draws were made at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday evening.

See Thursday's Southern Star for a comprehensive breakdown of the various draws and championship structures.

Bon Secours Cork Football Championship 2023

PREMIER SFC – GROUP A: Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Valley Rovers. GROUP B: Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Éire Óg. GROUP C: St Finbarr’s, Mallow, Douglas, St Michael’s.

SENIOR A FC – GROUP A: Knocknagree, O’Donovan Rossa, Kanturk, Fermoy. GROUP B: Clyda Rovers, Beál Athán Ghaorthaidh, Newmarket, Kiskeam. GROUP C: Newcestown, Dohenys, Bishopstown, Ilen Rovers.

PREMIER IFC – GROUP A: Bandon, Rockchapel, Castletownbere, Nemo Rangers. GROUP B: Bantry Blues, Uibh Laoire, Macroom, Naomh Abán. GROUP C: Cill na Martra, Aghada, Na Piarsaigh, Kilshannig.

INTERMEDIATE A FC – Group A: St Vincent's, Glanworth, Glanmire, Dromtarriffe. Group B: Aghabullogue, Adrigole, Gabriel Rangers, Glenville. Group C: Mitchelstown, Boherbue, Ballinora, Kildorrery.

PREMIER JUNIOR FC – Group A: St Nicks, Ballydesmond, Urhan, Cullen. Group B: St Finbarr's, Cobh, Buttevant, St Michael's. Group C: Millstreet, Kilmurry, Kinsale, St James.