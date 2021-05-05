Check out Cork footballers' Allianz Football League Division 2 South fixtures

NOW that we have the confirmed dates, times and venues, Cork football fans can look forward to the throw-in for the Rebels’ Allianz Football League Division 2 South in less than two weeks’ time.

Ronan McCarthy’s men face three games away from home, having had to give up their home advantage for the clash with Kildare following Cork’s Covid training breach in January. Instead of welcoming Kildare to Leeside, that game will be played at a neutral venue – Semple Stadium in Thurles – on Saturday, May 15th.

Cork’s game with Laois will throw in at 7pm in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday May 22nd, and the following weekend the Rebels make the trip to Ennis to take on Clare – this game throws in at 1.45pm on Sunday, May 30th.

Cork’s Allianz Football League Division 2 South fixtures are:

Saturday, May 15th - Cork v Kildare, at Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Saturday, May 22nd - Laois v Cork, at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7pm

Sunday, May 30th - Clare v Cork, at Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45pm