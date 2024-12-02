Charlie Lyons scoops top award after dream Cork City season

LIFE is good for Innishannon man Charlie Lyons right now.

Not only did he play a central role in Cork City’s promotion to the Premier Division for 2025, going up as champions following their emphatic First Division title success, but the off-season has been going quite well for Lyons too.

The highly-rated defender, who joined City from Cobh Ramblers on a one-year deal ahead of the start of last season, signed a new two-year contract ahead of the 2025 campaign. It’s a reward for his 2024 efforts that saw Lyons make 33 league appearances and score five goals en route to the club’s First Division triumph.

Lyons was then crowned the club’s Men’s Player of the Year, and more accolades have followed. He has been named the PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Player of the Year, and was also included in the Men's First Division Team of the Year.

Accepting his latest award, he highlighted how his centre back partnership with Cian Coleman has been central to City’s success.

‘We had 21 clean sheets in 34 games; we are best buddies off the pitch so that probably helps on the pitch; this is our first time playing together and we get on like a house on fire,’ Lyons said.

‘Our foundation at the start of the year was being solid at the back and we have the forwards who can score the goals and look after us up the other end.

‘It was a very enjoyable season. At the start of the year we put a bit of pressure on ourselves because we set out that we were going to win the league and we weren't going to accept anything else. We achieved that with six games left and won the league by 22 points so we achieved that.’

After he signed his contract extension recently, Lyons spoke of his confidence that City can compete in the Premier next season.

‘I think we can definitely compete next year. Bringing back the likes of Ruairí Keating and Seani Maguire… they will definitely have a good partnership next season. I think we’ll definitely give it a good rattle,’ he said, and City boss Tim Clancy added: ‘We’re delighted to get Charlie tied down for the next two years. He played a very important role in the team this year, and was a massive factor in the brilliant defensive record that we had throughout the season.’