CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS: Clonakilty, Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers and Newcestown drawn in Group of Death

AND we have a West Cork group of death, including city slickers Nemo Rangers, in the 2022 Cork Premier Senior Football Championship.

2021 county finalists Clonakilty have been drawn in Group C alongside heavyweight duo Castlehaven and 2020 champions Nemo Rangers, as well as Newcestown. This is not a group for the faint hearted, with only two to emerge to the knockout stage.

Elsewhere, Carbery Rangers avoided their West Cork neighbours and have been drawn in Group A with reigning champions St Finbarr’s, Éire Óg and Carrigaline. Douglas, Valley Rovers, Mallow and Ballincollig are all in Group B.

The 2022 Cork Senior A FC draw has also thrown up an intriguing local derby as Ilen Rovers, just down from Premier, will take on local rivals O’Donovan Rossa. Clyda Rovers and Newmarket join the West Cork duo in Group A. Group B looks very familiar to last season as Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys and Bandon are all together, joined by Kiskeam. Group C includes St Michael’s, Knocknagree, Bishopstown, Fermoy.

The full draws, football and hurling, are as follows:

2022 Cork Premier SFC: Group A – St Finbarr’s, Éire Óg, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline. Group B – Douglas, Valley Rovers, Mallow, Ballincollig. Group C – Clonakilty, Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, Newcestown.

2022 Cork Senior A FC: Group A – Ilen Rovers, Clyda Rovers, Newmarket, O’Donovan Rossa. Group B – Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys, Bandon, Kiskeam. Group C – St Michael’s, Knocknagree, Bishopstown, Fermoy.

2022 Cork Premier IFC: Group A – Cill na Martra, Nemo Rangers, St Vincent’s, Iveleary. Group B – Bantry Blues, Aghada, Na Piarsaigh, Castletownbere. Group C – Kanturk, Naomh Abán, Macroom, Rockchapel.

2022 Cork Intermediate A FC: Group A – Kilshannig, Ballydesmond, Gabriel Rangers, Adrigole. Group B – St Nick’s, Glanworth, Glenville, Kildorrery. Group C – Mitchelstown, Millstreet, Boherbue, Glanmire. Group D – Aghabullogue, Dromtarriff, Ballinora, St Finbarr’s.

2022 Cork Premier SHC: Group A – Midleton, Douglas, Kanturk, Newtownshandrum. Group B – Glen Rovers, Erin’s Own, Na Piarsaigh, Bishopstown. Group C – Sarsfields, Blackrock, St Finbarr’s, Charleville.

2022 Cork Senior A HC: Group A – Newcestown, Mallow, Cloyne, Fermoy. Group B – Fr O’Neill’s, Blarney, Killeagh, Courcey Rovers. Group C – Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers, Ballyhea, Ballymartle.

2022 Cork Premier Intermediate HC: Group A – Castlelyons, Carrigaline, Éire Óg, Watergrasshill. Group B – Bandon, Valley Rovers, Youghal, Inniscarra. Group C – Ballinhassig, Kilworth, Castlemartyr, Ballincollig.

2022 Cork Intermediate A HC: Group A – Aghada, Midleton, Lisgoold, Blackrock. Group B – Cloughduv, Aghabullogue, Douglas, Dungourney. Group C – Sarsfields, Mayfield, Kildorrery, Meelin.

2022 Premier Junior Hurling Championship: Group A – Kilbrittain, Milford, Barryroe, St Finbarr’s. Group B – Ballygarvan, Argideen Rangers, Dripsey, Ballygiblin. Group C – Glen Rovers, Tracton, St Catherine’s, Russell Rovers.