Champions Courceys begin their title defence

COURCEY Rovers begin the defence of their county senior camogie championship title this Saturday in a Round 2 clash with Ballincollig in Coachford (3pm).

Last season Courceys made a huge breakthrough when they won the senior championship title for the first time and now they begin their title defence as the team to beat. They’ll be hoping their three Cork senior stars – Linda Collins, Fiona Keating and Saoirse McCarthy – will fire them into the next round.

Elsewhere, 2020 county intermediate champions Enniskeane will play their first senior championship match when they take on Douglas in Castle Road this Sunday (12pm throw-in). Enniskeane joined the senior ranks after last season’s intermediate success and will look to Cork star Orla Cronin for inspiration here.

Newcestown start their second senior championship campaign this Saturday and they will play the winner of Wednesday night’s Round 1 meeting of Sarsfields and Milford. The Carbery senior divisional team will also be in county championship action this weekend and it’s great to see them back on the pitch and after they opted out of last year’s competition; Carbery meet Muskerry at Riverstick this Saturday (5pm).

Meanwhile, Kilbrittain/Timoleague play Aghabullogue this Sunday in their county intermediate camogie championship opener in Brinny at 4.30pm.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, 18TH: Round 2 – 1pm, Cloughduv v Killeagh at Castle Road; 3.15pm, Seandun v St Catherines at Castle Road; 5.30pm, Imokilly v Ballygarvan at Castle Road; 2pm, winner of Sarsfields/Milford v Newcestown at Éire Óg; 3pm, Ballincollig v Courcey Rovers at Coachford; 5pm, Muskerry v Carbery at Riverstick.

SUNDAY, 19TH: Round 2 – 12pm, Douglas v Enniskeane at Castle Road; 2.45pm, Inniscarra v St Finbarr’s at Castle Road; 5.30pm, Glen Rovers v Eire Óg at Castle Road.