Champions Clonakilty Soccer Club to meet Bay Rovers in Beamish Cup opener

REIGNING Beamish Cup champions Clonakilty Soccer Club will begin the defence of their title with a home tie against Championship outfit Bay Rovers in late January.

Clon, who beat Drinagh Rangers in last season’s final, ended a 16-year wait to get their hands on the Beamish Cup, and they’ll be one of the frontrunners again once the competition kicks off next month. John Leahy’s side will also take on Castletown Celtic in the Premier Cup semi-finals, and are still involved in the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup.

Beaten 2024 finalists Drinagh Rangers also face Championship opposition with Aultagh Celtic waiting in round one. Drinagh are already through to the semi-finals of the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup (and will play either Bunratty United or Baltimore), as well as the last four of Premier Cup where they face Togher Celtic.

Cup specialists Dunmanway Town, who have won three of the last five Beamish Cups, have been drawn in the preliminary round against Ardfield; the winner here is away to Beara in round one. Two other preliminary round ties see Drinagh Rangers B meet Castlelack, while Mizen Hob A play Bunratty United.

The full 2024/25 Beamish Cup draw:

Preliminary Round – Ardfield v Dunmanway Town, Drinagh Rangers B v Castlelack, Mizen Hob A v Bunratty United.

Round 1 – Drinagh Rangers v Aultagh Celtic, Aultagh Celtic B v Skibbereen AFC, Castletown Celtic v Togher Celtic, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Bay Rovers, Spartak Mossgrove v Skibbereen Celtic, Beara United v Ardfield or Dunmanway, Mizen Hob or Bunratty v Lyre Rovers, Baltimore v Drinagh B or Castlelack.

The 2024/25 WCL Women’s Cup draw, with fixtures to have home and away legs: Preliminary Round (home and away) – Drinagh Rangers B v Beara United.

Round 1 (home and away) – Lyre Rovers v Mizen AFC, Aultagh Celtic v Clonakilty United, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers, Castlelack FC v Drinagh Rangers B or Beara.