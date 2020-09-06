Cathal Daly’s double is the talk of the Town in Dunmanway

Clonakilty Town 2

TWO Cathal Daly goals earned Dunmanway Town the 2020 West Cork League Beamish Cup trophy following a 2-0 win over Clonakilty Town at Turner’s Cross last Sunday.

The young striker kept up his record of netting in each round of this season’s Beamish Cup but saved the best for last and when it mattered the most.

An opportunistic strike handed Dunmanway a 1-0 lead early in the second period. Then, Daly took advantage of Clonakilty pressing high up the pitch in search of a late equaliser by cutting in from the left, beating two defenders and slotting home his second a minute from the end.

‘We haven’t won the Beamish Cup in five years and we were looking for a league and cup double this season,’ Dunmanway manager Andrew Healy said.

‘It wasn’t to be but today was a great day out for the lads and a great result. It was lovely to be here in Turner’s Cross and it was nice that the final was streamed live online via Fans Voice TV.’

Cathal Daly was the final’s standout player but the winner’s back four plus central midfielders Mark Buckley and Johnny Kelly were imperious throughout. As for Clonakilty, Chris Collins starred in midfield alongside the hard-working Alan Murphy. Aidan Pendlebury, Iain O’Driscoll, Eoin Ryan and Cian Crowley toiled hard on their team’s behalf.

There was a positive start with Chris Collins and Reuben Henry at the hub of Clonakilty Town’s best early moves. The Mohona side enjoyed a bright spell only for opposing centre backs, Iain O’Driscoll and Cian Crowley, to clear a succession of attacks. Dunmanway created their best opportunity after 11 minutes when Buckley released Cathal Daly. A combination of goalkeeper Eoin Ryan and O’Driscoll denied the young striker from six yards.

Dunmanway continued to look the more threatening with Barry O’Donovan sliding a shot wide following good approach play from Cathal Daly. That was Clonakilty’s cue to up the tempo however, as Chris Collins saw a goal-bound shot tipped away by Stephen Daly prior to Alan Ward sending a first-time effort narrowly wide.

The second period matched the first’s for tempo and goal-scoring opportunities. An unmarked Reuben Henry just failed to connect with a deep Pendlebury cross prior to the final’s opening goal. Cathal Daly took advantage of Clon’s inability to clear a set-piece before turning and angling a shot beyond Eoin Ryan from an acute angle. Whether Daly meant it or not was irrelevant, Dunmanway were in the lead.

That strike made for a much more open final with Clonakilty committing additional numbers forward. The tactic almost worked with Johnny Leahy crashing a header against the crossbar following another Pendlebury cross.

A hectic finale saw Dunmanway’s back four – Pa McCarthy and Aidan O’Donovan particularly outstanding – repel a constant stream of Clonakilty attacks. For all their diligent approach work, the latter repeatedly lacked a cutting edge in the final third and their opponents made them pay.

The hardworking Barry O’Donovan had penalty appeals waved away prior to a last-minute counter-attack that ended with Cathal Daly scoring to complete a merited 2-0 Dunmanway Town win.

Clonakilty Town: Eoin Ryan, Padraig Horan, Paul Daly, Cian Crowley (captain), Iain O’Driscoll, Alan Murphy, Jack O’Mahony, Chris Collins, Aidan Pendlebury, Alan Ward, Reuben Henry. Subs: Jonathan Leahy, Noel Jordan, JP Maughan, James Horan, John Hayes, John Whelton, Tiarnán O’Connell, Fiachra O’Connell, Killian Hurley.

Dunmanway Town: Stephen Daly, Ray Jennings, Pa McCarthy, Aidan O’Donovan, Stephen O’Donovan (captain), Johnny Kelly, Barry O’Donovan, Mark Buckley, Cullan Barry, Rhys Coakley, Cathal Daly. Subs: Aaron O’Donovan, Rory Baggott, Declan O’Dwyer, John Healy, Alan Crowley, Vincent Healy, Timmy O’Donovan, Darragh Kelly, Cian Hurley and Cian Collins.

Referee: Joe O’Donnell.