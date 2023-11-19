Castlelack and Riverside advance in national competitions

BY GER McCARTHY

CASTLELACK U12s and Riverside Athletic U13s were the only West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League winners in this past weekend’s SFAI National Schoolboys Cup and Trophy competitions.

The Brinny club travelled to Youghal United in round two of the SFAI U12 National Schoolboys Trophy last Sunday. One-nil up at the break, Castlelack added two more goals without reply to book their place in the third round. Shane Cronin, Jack Horgan and Oliver Kiely found the net for a Castlelack team Cormac Collins and Darragh Madden also impressed.

On the same afternoon, a battling Ardfield display was not enough to prevent an U12 National Trophy exit. The WCSSL side travelled to Fermoy and pushed the home team to the limit before losing 2-1. Johnny O’Loghlin got his name on the Ardfield scoresheet in a tie Ryan Whelton, Michael Hayes and Isaac Power stood out.

In the same competition, Ballincollig proved too strong for Riverside Athletic at Carbery Park. The Cork Schoolboys League side defeated Athletic 4-2 despite John Fintan Canty and Caden Walsh netting for the home team. Daniel Brady, Michael Kelly and Noah McCarthy’s best efforts were not enough to keep Riverside in the U12 National Trophy. Last Sunday’s scheduled SFAI U12 National Schoolboys Cup third round clash between Carrigtwohill United and Dunmanway Town was postponed.

***

Castlelack were unlucky to exit the SFAI U13 National Schoolboys Cup following a 4-2 defeat away to Springfield Ramblers. The Brinny club put in a commendable effort but lost out by the odd goal in six despite top scorer Jack Allen twice finding the net. Allen, Tadhg Hickey, Calum Craig and Aaron Harrington were the pick of Castlelack’s top performers.

There was better news for West Cork in the SFAI U13 National Schoolboys Trophy where Riverside Athletic made it through to the third round. The Carbery Park club overcame Watergrasshill 3-1 thanks to Fionn Daly, Niall Jennings and Keelan O’Neill strikes. Sean Hurley and Conor Keohane also stood out for the winners.

Ardfield were knocked out of the same U13 Trophy competition away to another Watergrasshill team, Watergrasshill United. Despite the defeat, Darragh Ahern, Aodhan O’Mahony, Brehon O’Mahony and Michael O’Shea played superbly for the West Cork side.

***

Midleton knocked Clonakilty AFC out of this season’s SFAI U14 National Schoolboys Trophy following a 3-0 second round victory in Midleton last Sunday.

Lyre Rovers fared little better against the same Midleton club, going down 7-0 in round two of the U15 National Schoolboys Trophy.

All three West Cork representatives had their respective SFAI U16 National Schoolboys Cup runs ended by Cork Schoolboys League opposition this past weekend. Rockmount travelled to Ballyvourney and defeated Sullane 5-0. Kyle Cronin, Peadar Kelly, Evan Lane and Ger Lynch starred for the WCCSL club. The following day, Kilgoban Celtic put in a terrific display before going down 4-2 after extra-time away to Midleton. Ryan O’Sullivan scored twice for a Kilgoban side Fionn Goggin, Thomas O’Donoghue and Luke O’Sullivan also impressed. Lakewood Athletic overcame Ardfield 5-0 in the same competition. Evan O’Donovan, Eric Hicks, Flor McCarthy and Aaron White played well for the visitors.