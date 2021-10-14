Castlehaven's John Cleary appointed Cork senior football coach alongside new manager Keith Ricken

Castlehaven's John Cleary has been announced as the new Cork senior football coach.

The announcement follows Keith Ricken's appointment as senior football manager yesterday.

Cleary had recently been in the running for the role of Cork ladies senior football manager.

He's currently involved as a selector with the Castlehaven senior football team and previously had a very successful reign in charge of the Cork minor ladies football set-up. He has also managed the Cork U21s to All Ireland glory in 2009.