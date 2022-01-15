Castlehaven manager James McCarthy adds former captain to his management team

JAMES McCarthy is breaking his own rule to stay on as Castlehaven senior football manager for the year ahead.

He has committed to the Haven senior football team again for 2022, which will be his third successive year in charge of the team.

‘I have never done more than two years with a group, but the club and the players came to me, and they all want to keep the status quo. The management team wants to stay on, too, and build a base for the next couple of years,’ McCarthy explains.

‘Knowing that we are close (in the Cork Premier SFC) is part of the reason, but what’s more important is building for the future and having the right structures in place for the young fellas coming through.’

Since he was reappointed senior football manager, McCarthy has guided Castlehaven to the 2020 Cork Premier SFC final and to last year’s semi-finals. They’ll be in the title conversation again this season and he hopes the addition of David Limrick (pictured above) to his management set-up will add the freshness McCarthy is looking for.

‘Coaches have to be fresh and players need a new voice so David coming in is the new voice. He is a former Castlehaven senior captain and former Cork U21. You have to freshen it up. You can’t give the same message all the time, that does not work,’ said McCarthy, whose backroom team also includes Cork senior football coach John Cleary, Bernie Collins and Brendan Deasy.

‘Only for the mentors and the back-room staff that I have with me, I wouldn't be able to do this. We want to build on what we are doing. If that success doesn't come next year, it will come down the line.’

The draws for the 2022 county championships will be held on Tuesday, January 25th when Castlehaven will discover their Cork Premier SFC group for the campaign ahead.