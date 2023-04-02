Castlehaven lead Division 1 after third league win

CASTLEHAVEN maintained their 100 percent record at the summit of Division 1 of the county football league with a 1-7 to 0-8 win away to Éire Óg.

Former Cork footballer Michael Hurley kicked 1-2, including an early goal which proved vital in a low-scoring game. The Haven led 1-4 to 0-3 at the break. Éire Óg came within one point in the second half but Castlehaven saw this game out to make it three wins in a row. Seán Browne (2), Mark Collins, Jack Cahalane and sub Micheál Maguire were all on target too.

Both Castlehaven (who are home to Kiskeam on April 9th) and Nemo Rangers have 100 percent records after three rounds of games, and St Finbarr’s are in third place, just one point behind, after they beat Carbery Rangers 0-8 to 0-3. This is the third loss in a row for the Rosscarbery team who, along with Ballincollig, have failed to pick up a point in this campaign. Darragh Hayes (2) and Patrick Hurley scored for Ross. Next up is a home game against Nemo on April 9th.

In Division 2 Clonakilty took the points and bragging rights in a local derby against O’Donovan Rossa in Skibbereen. Clon won 1-12 to 1-10, with Darragh Gough scoring a crucial second-half goal for the winners. Cork senior Thomas Clancy impressed and kicked 0-2, as did former inter-county player Sean White. Tomas Ó Donnabhain caught the eye in midfield for the winners, who sit on five points at the top of the table, alongside Ballingeary. The latter drew 2-8 to 0-14 against Carrigaline in the latest round of action. Clon play Kanturk on April 6th while O’Donovan Rossa will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel away to Clyda Rovers on April 9th.

Newcestown sit just one point behind the joint-leaders after a 3-9 to 0-8 win against Kanturk, Joe Kenneally and Conor Goggin amongst the goals. Newcestown footballers are back in action on April 7th, home to Aghada.

In Division 3 Dohenys drew 1-10 apiece with Rockchapel and now lie second in the table on five points after three rounds, just behind leaders Bishopstown on six points.