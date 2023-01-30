Sport

Castlehaven footballer reaches Mount Everest base camp

January 30th, 2023 9:00 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Castlehaven footballer Mairead O'Driscoll en route to Mount Everest's base camp.

SWAPPING pre-season for Mount Everest, Castlehaven footballer Mairead O’Driscoll reached base camp at the world’s tallest mountain last week.

Mairead, who has been a key player in Castlehaven’s rise to the senior football ranks, is raising money for the Irish Cancer Society, particularly the nursing services. She climbed to the Mount Everest base camp in memory of her aunt Judi who passed away from cancer in November 2022.

As challenging as this adventure has been, Mairead did quip that it’s still easier than the pre-season training Castlehaven manager Dinny Cahalane is putting her team-mates through at home!

