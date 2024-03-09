Castlehaven ace Brian Hurley earns spot in star-laden Club Football Team of the Year

CASTLEHAVEN forward Brian Hurley has been named on the 2023/24 AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year.

The Cork captain spearheaded Haven’s run to Cork premier and Munster senior titles last season and his eye-catching form has been rewarded with a place on the team of the year.

Always a man for the big occasion Hurley kicked 0-7 in Castlehaven’s dramatic Munster final win against Dingle in December, while he also kicked 0-7 in their All-Ireland semi-final loss to St Brigid’s in January. He was also Haven’s top scorer in their Cork PSFC title win (1-19).

One of the top forwards in Cork for the past decade, Hurley takes his place in a star-studded attack that includes Eunan Mulholland (Watty Graham’s, Glen), Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes), Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s) and Darragh Kirwan (Naas).