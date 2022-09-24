Sport

Casey and Cremen row to brilliant bronze at World Championships

September 24th, 2022 3:56 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen celebrate with their bronze medals.

SKIBBEREEN rower Aoife Casey and Rochestown's Margaret Cremen won a brilliant bronze at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

They produced a sensational performance in the lightweight women’s double sculls A final to bring home a world medal and firmly announce their arrival on the global stage.

This is a breakthrough moment for Casey and Cremen, who finished eighth at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

 

Third at the halfway mark, they had slipped to fourth with 500 metres to go, but they then dug deep to pass out France and move back into third. They pulled away from their medal rivals in the closing stages.

Great Britain took gold, the USA won silver and the Irish duo powered to bronze in 07:00.62.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Emily Hegarty and the Irish women's four who finished sixth in their final.

***

