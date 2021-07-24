Sport

Casey and Cremen finish fifth in women’s lightweight double heat at Olympics

July 24th, 2021 2:37 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Ireland's Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finshed fifth in their heat at the Olympic Games.

Share this article

SKIBBEREEN rower Aoife Casey made her Olympic debut in a heat of the women’s lightweight double sculls in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Sea Forest Waterway course in Tokyo.

Casey and Margaret Cremen finish fifth in their heat, in a time of 7:17.67 and with only the top two advancing to the A/B semi-final, the Irish double will now go into Sunday morning’s repechage.

Casey and Cremen were fifth at the halfway mark and didn’t close the gap in the second half as the race, as France (7:03.47) won from Italy (7:04.66), with the USA in third and Switzerland in fourth, while Indonesia came in sixth.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.