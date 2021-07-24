Casey and Cremen finish fifth in women’s lightweight double heat at Olympics

SKIBBEREEN rower Aoife Casey made her Olympic debut in a heat of the women’s lightweight double sculls in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Sea Forest Waterway course in Tokyo.
Casey and Margaret Cremen finish fifth in their heat, in a time of 7:17.67 and with only the top two advancing to the A/B semi-final, the Irish double will now go into Sunday morning’s repechage.
Casey and Cremen were fifth at the halfway mark and didn’t close the gap in the second half as the race, as France (7:03.47) won from Italy (7:04.66), with the USA in third and Switzerland in fourth, while Indonesia came in sixth.