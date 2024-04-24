Carrigdhoun divisional draw delivers mouthwatering ties

BY JJ HURLEY

THE clubs in the Carrigdhoun division know their faith following the championship draws as the South East Division unveiled two new sponsors for its competitions at the Huntsman Bar and Restaurant last Wednesday. The starters gun will see the footballers feature on the week ending July 28th, with the hurlers togging out on the week ending August 4th.

With one group of four and two groups of three in the hurling competition, there will be an automatic place in the semi-final from the winner of the group of four teams. In the semi-final, the team from the first group will be joined by the club with the most points from the other two groups. The quartet in the quarter-final comes with the remaining winner of the other group and the three next teams with the highest points tally.

The first drama of the night was when Brian Tobin from Ballymartle and representative of the hurling championship sponsor Ross Oil drew his club against near-neighbours Belgooly in the same group. Defending champions Belgooly will again be on the hunt for the Con Murphy Cup, as club secretary, Ger Kelleher said. ‘We are looking forward to putting our title on the line.’

In the hurling championship two sides not to be ruled out of contention are Valley Rovers and Kinsale. Kinsale has acquired the services of Niall Murphy, Courcey Rovers, and John Hurley, Ballymartle to plot their success. The football competition is split into two groups, with the top two teams from each group heading straight into the semi-final.

Cork GAA legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, representing new football sponsor procure.ie, made the football draw, and a ‘group of death’ emerged as Carrigaline, Ballygarvan and Ballinhassig have been drawn in the same group. Ballygarvan, last year’s divisional winners, will again be favourites to retain the football title, but they will face stiff competition from a resurgent Ballinhassig. Carrigaline meanwhile have long been touted as a team that should be lifting the Pa Joe Cronin Memorial on a regular basis.

Ross Oil South East Junior A Hurling Championship Draws: Group 1: Shamrocks, Tracton, Valley Rovers, Kinsale. Group 2: Courcey Rovers, Belgooly, Ballymartle. Group 3: Ballinhassig, Ballygarvan Carrigaline.

Procure.ie South East Junior A Football Championship: Group 1: Courcey Rovers, Shamrocks, Valley Rovers, Ballymartle. Group 2: Ballinhassig, Ballygarvan, Carrigaline.