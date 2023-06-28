Sport

Carbery's hurling championship journey ends

June 28th, 2023 11:09 AM

By Southern Star Team

Carbery's Darren O'Donovan is held back by Muskerry's Cillian Timmins and David O'Sullivan during the Cork Divisional/College HC semi-final at Castletownkenneigh on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

JOE RYAN'S Carbery hurlers have been knocked out of the Co-op Superstores county Divisional Colleges PSHC after losing to Muskerry 3-21 to 1-14 on Tuesday evening's semi-final in Castletownkenneigh.

The joy of the win over Carrigdhoun for Carbery last week was soon wiped out after a devastating display by the Mid Cork outfit.

Goals from Kevin Hallisey, Sean Joyce and Tadhg O'Connell were the killer blows for the West Cork division, as Muslerry were the dominant force here.

The goal for Carbery came from Diarmuid O'Mathuna's Gearoid O'Donovan in the second half.

Muskerry's reward is a tie against Avondhu in the section's final on Tuesday, July 4th.

See Thursday's Star for full report and reaction

