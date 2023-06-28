Carbery's hurling championship journey ends

JOE RYAN'S Carbery hurlers have been knocked out of the Co-op Superstores county Divisional Colleges PSHC after losing to Muskerry 3-21 to 1-14 on Tuesday evening's semi-final in Castletownkenneigh.

The joy of the win over Carrigdhoun for Carbery last week was soon wiped out after a devastating display by the Mid Cork outfit.

Goals from Kevin Hallisey, Sean Joyce and Tadhg O'Connell were the killer blows for the West Cork division, as Muslerry were the dominant force here.

The goal for Carbery came from Diarmuid O'Mathuna's Gearoid O'Donovan in the second half.

Muskerry's reward is a tie against Avondhu in the section's final on Tuesday, July 4th.

