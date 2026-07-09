Carbery U21 football action gets underway this weekend

THE Clóna Milk Carbery U21 football championships throw-in this weekend with exciting quarter-final clashes.

In the U21A grade, the competition gets underway on Saturday when Castlehaven take on Newcestown in Clonakilty (7.30pm).

2025 finalists Bantry Blues begin their campaign against Dohenys on Sunday in Aughaville (7.30pm), while O’Donovan Rossa take on Clonakilty (7pm) in Rosscarbery on the same day.

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The weekend is rounded off with defending champions Ibane Gaels facing Carbery Rangers on Monday night (7.30pm) in Dunmanway.

There are two quarter-finals in the U21B championship on Saturday evening up for decision. A repeat of the 2025 final between St Colum’s and Ahán Gaels is in Skibbereen (7.30pm). Colum’s are the defending champions having won last year’s clash 2-9 to 0-7.

Elsewhere, Kilmacabea/St James take on Kilmeen (7.30pm) in Ahiohill. 2025 U21C winners Ilen Rovers take on Bandon on Sunday (2pm) in Ardfield to finish off the action.

Finally, in the U21C quarter-finals, Kilbrittain take on Tadhg MacCarthaigh on Saturday in Ballinacarriga (7.30pm).

The remaining games take place on Sunday with Clann na nGael facing Owen Gaels (2pm, check locally for venue) and Muintir Bhaire facing Randal Óg in Drimoleague (7.30pm).